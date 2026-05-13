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While I wholeheartedly appreciate Marvel Television's idea of offering up Special Presentations, presenting more isolated and creatively unique stories that don't have to directly build on established films and TV series, I can't help but feel as though the platform hasn't quite found its footing yet. The inaugural Special Presentation, Werewolf by Night, still stands out as the best use of the platform, delivering a compact and standalone supernatural story with a black and white filter laid over the top. To this day, it is perhaps the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most unusual project. But then came the second, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which was fine but lacked in the areas that it seemed the Special Presentations were going to be allowed to flex the most. And now it's time for the third exploration into this domain, as The Punisher: One Last Kill has arrived too.

For reference, the same setup from the prior two Special Presentations apply here too. We're talking about what is essentially a 40+ minute episode of television, and for the case of The Punisher: One Last Kill, you could regard it as a bit of an epilogue to Daredevil: Born Again.

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The premise is to essentially reunite with Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle to see what's happened to him in the events since the first season of the Daredevil series. Frank is a defeated and tormented man on the brink of ending it all, living in a world of complete and utter disarray following his recent vengeful actions that have turned New York City's Sicilian neighbourhood into an effective warzone. Frank wallows in his self-pity, ruthlessly vexes himself using memories and people from his past, and all while cruising through a world that desperately needs the firm hand of something like The Punisher. For the first half of this Special Presentation, this show is effectively just a case study in misery and living with the horrible choices Frank has had to make in years before, which is why the arrival of Chelsea Brea's vengeful mother comes across as a breath of fresh air. Without getting into spoiler territory, Frank has caused this mother immeasurable pain through his past actions and now she wants revenge, a task she puts into practice by putting a bounty on his head and encouraging New York City's worst and cruellest to come out of hiding to claim the scalp of The Punisher.

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From here on out, The Punisher: One Last Kill is effectively a 20-minute-long action sequence where Frank slays any mercenaries and street thugs bold enough to challenge him. For the most part, it all happens in a single apartment block making for a Raid-like setup where we watch Frank shoot, stab, strike, and display countless creative ways to bring someone's life to an early conclusion, all while in traditional The Punisher style, Frank takes a beating that would stop a weaker man in their tracks.

It's exciting and thrilling and peak The Punisher, but I'd also say that the setup of this Special Presentation never quite utilises its full potential. It starts with an emotionally complex first act, moves onto an action-packed second act, and just as you're beginning to see the character so many adore return to form, the credits roll, leaving you hungry and desperate for more. Frank will be back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but he won't nearly be as violent and savage as he is in this Special Presentation and frankly I can't help but feel a tad disappointed that this show came this far and then ended as abruptly as it does.

Again, it feels like a bonus episode of the Daredevil series more than anything, an added extra chapter to truly set up Frank's big screen presence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It's perfectly watchable, even thrilling and exciting at times, but it also stands out more like the Guardians Holiday Special than Werewolf by Night, in that this comes across as a brief stop in Frank's wider journey and not a defining moment in the narrative of The Punisher.

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If there's one thing this show does prove, it's that there is still more than enough room and desire to see true R-rated Marvel projects like this, delivering true brutal, violent, and authentic representations of its less 'friendly neighbourhood' characters. And Bernthal is still effective as Frank Castle too, even if what we get here is the same kind of gruff and smouldering Bernthal performance we've seen the actor give time-and-time again.

The point I'm trying to make is that you'll enjoy The Punisher: One Last Kill, but it will leave you wanting more. It doesn't feel like a particularly fulfilling standalone chapter in the same way as Werewolf by Night, and likewise it doesn't play around with quirky creative choices either. It comes across as Marvel testing the water for proper R-rated action, and hopefully it won't be the last time we see such because more of The Punisher like this, or even a Blade tale with a familiar setup, would do wonders with the more mature Marvel audience.