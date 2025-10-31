The Punisher is getting a new brutal comic book series

HQ

Seemingly thanks to his appearances in other forms of entertainment, The Punisher has become a massively popular Marvel character again. Whether this is down to Jon Bernthal's take on Frank Castle or the appearance in Marvel Rivals and such, whatever the situation, The Punisher is perhaps more popular than he ever has been.

This had led Marvel to getting their affairs in order and finally putting The Punisher back at the forefront of his comic book series again. Set to be known as Punisher: Red Band, this is regarded as an "ongoing" series that will see Frank Castle dealing out justice with his own signature lack of mercy, all as he struggles to piece together his shattered memory.

The synopsis for the comic event explains: "As unflinching and uncompromising as ever, Frank Castle's memory is damaged, and he's hunting for answers and criminals alike! He'll get more than he bargained for of both when the notorious and bloodthirsty Jigsaw returns... with The Punisher dead in his sights!"

Punisher: Red Band is written by Benjamin Percy, with art from Jose Luis Soares and a cover by David Marquez. The first issue will go sell from February 25, and speaking about the ultimate goals of the series, Percy has shared the following teaser.

"Punisher: Red Band was a new beginning for Frank Castle—and an unrelenting assault. The book was polybagged, because it was a biohazard, dripping with blood. Now that you know we aren't fooling around, we're entering a new phase of storytelling that will serve both as a continuation of Red Band and a fresh start for new readers."

With Jigsaw set to be Castle's main problem in this comic run, Percy addresses the casting by claiming "This is gonna hurt."

