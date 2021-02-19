The Punisher and Jessica Jones are back in Marvel Studios' hands

You're watching Advertisements

It looks like the live-action rights to The Punisher and Jessica Jones are now back in the hands of Marvel Studios, following several years under contract with Netflix. As reported by Comicbook.com, the two characters remained under contract with Netflix for two years following the cancellation of the shows after the idea for Disney+ was first announced.

Now, after two years of purgatory, the two iconic characters are back in the hands of Marvel Studios, and are eligible to be used in MCU productions.

These were the final two characters under contract with Netflix to revert back to Marvel Studios, as the rest of the characters from Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders moved back a while ago.

As for what this means for the future of Jessica Jones and The Punisher, that remains unclear. But considering Charlie Cox (Netflix's Daredevil) was recently spotted on the set of the untitled Spider-Man 3 movie, it isn't exactly out of the realm of possibility seeing Krysten Ritter and Jon Bernthal suiting back up.