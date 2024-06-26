The PUBG Mobile World Cup groups have been announced

HQ

One of the biggest events at the coming Esports World Cup is the PUBG Mobile World Cup. The tournament will see 24 of the best teams from around the world competing for a slice of a $3 million prize pool, and with that event edging ever closer, the groups for it have been revealed.

The groups include eight teams each and will serve as a way to cut the fat and reduce the 24 attending teams down to just 16 teams for the actual main tournament. The top 12 teams from the group stage will automatically progress to the main tournament, while the bottom 12 teams will enter a Survival Stage where they will battle alongside the four 5th placing teams from the regional PUBG Mobile Super Leagues to earn one of four other slots in the main tournament.

As for how the groups are split, you can see that below:

Group Red



Brute Force



Tianba



4Merical Vibes



Reject



Dplus



D'Xavier



Besiktas Black



Yoodoo Alliance



Group Green



Team Liquid



Team Harame Bro



Vampire Esports



TJB Esports



Falcons Force



Madbulls



IHC Esports



Talon Esports



Group Yellow



Boom Esports



CAG Osaka



DRX



IW NRX



Alpha7 Esports



INCO Gaming



Money Makers



POWR Esports



The PUBG Mobile World Cup will take place between July 19 and 28.