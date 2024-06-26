English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile World Cup groups have been announced

The 24 teams each know who they will be initially competing against.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

One of the biggest events at the coming Esports World Cup is the PUBG Mobile World Cup. The tournament will see 24 of the best teams from around the world competing for a slice of a $3 million prize pool, and with that event edging ever closer, the groups for it have been revealed.

The groups include eight teams each and will serve as a way to cut the fat and reduce the 24 attending teams down to just 16 teams for the actual main tournament. The top 12 teams from the group stage will automatically progress to the main tournament, while the bottom 12 teams will enter a Survival Stage where they will battle alongside the four 5th placing teams from the regional PUBG Mobile Super Leagues to earn one of four other slots in the main tournament.

As for how the groups are split, you can see that below:

Group Red



  • Brute Force

  • Tianba

  • 4Merical Vibes

  • Reject

  • Dplus

  • D'Xavier

  • Besiktas Black

  • Yoodoo Alliance

Group Green



  • Team Liquid

  • Team Harame Bro

  • Vampire Esports

  • TJB Esports

  • Falcons Force

  • Madbulls

  • IHC Esports

  • Talon Esports

Group Yellow



  • Boom Esports

  • CAG Osaka

  • DRX

  • IW NRX

  • Alpha7 Esports

  • INCO Gaming

  • Money Makers

  • POWR Esports

The PUBG Mobile World Cup will take place between July 19 and 28.

PUBG Mobile

Related texts

0
PUBG MobileScore

PUBG Mobile
REVIEW. Written by Petter Hegevall

"Besides minor issues, PUBG Mobile takes the successful formula of the original PC version and moves it successfully to mobile devices."



Loading next content