The PUBG Mobile Global Championship World Championship to be held in London in December

HQ

Krafton has recently confirmed that the 2024 PUBG Mobile Global Championship World Championship will be the next major esports event to come to the UK in 2024. The tournament that will see teams flocking to London in December will offer a prize pool of $3 million to be fought over, and as for the host venue and dates, we know it will be featured at the ExCel Auditorium between December 6-8.

As per the slots that will be on offer for the PMGC World Championship, nine slots will be granted to EMEA teams, six to Americas teams, eight to CSA, nine to South-East Asia, two to Japan, four for PEL, two for South Korea, one for the winner of the PUBG Mobile Rivals Cup S2, one for the PMWC Champions Region, five special invite teams, and one slot for the host region of the UK.

Will you be heading to London to catch the PMGC World Championship?