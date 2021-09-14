The PUBG Global Championship 2021 will commence this November

It has been revealed that the PUBG Global Championship 2021 (PGC 2021) will take place November 19 - December 19. Here 32 top teams from around the world (12 from Asia, 8 from Europe, 6 from APAC, and 6 from the Americas) will go head-to-head for a grand prize pool of $2 million. The teams that will be participating here will be the ones with the most PGC Qualification Points following the conclusion of the PUBG Continental Series Five.

The tournament's structure was also revealed within a blog post. Preliminary Rank Decision matches will commence in the first week to decide which 16 teams will participate in the first Weekly Survival. Following this, 16 Weekly Survival matches will be held and teams must win a Chicken Dinner here to make it to the Weekly Finals. During the Weekly Finals, 10 matches will be played over two days and the winning team from each Weekly Final will progress to the Grand Final. The top 9 teams with the highest points earned over the three weeks will also be able to make their way to the final stage of the competition.