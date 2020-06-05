Cookies

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The PUBG free weekend is now live

Those of you who have been wanting to try the battle royale sensation PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds can do so for free this weekend.

As reported last week, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is free this weekend and the weekend has already started, just in case you didn't know that already. This is, of course, a great time to try the game out if you've been wanting to get into the game, especially considering the fact that the game is also sold at a 50% discount during the event which is held until Monday, June 8, so if you decide to try it out and realise that you quite like it after a few hours, buying the game at a discount would be preferable for your wallet's wellbeing rather than waiting until it's full-price again.

Have you already tried PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and if so, what do you think of it?

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

