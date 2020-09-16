The PUBG Console Carnage League will commence October 18

You're watching Advertisements

PUBG console players living in Europe now have a competition to all call their own, as The PUBG Mobile Carnage League has just been revealed. The competition is open to all EU players on Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia that use a controller and will officially commence October 18. Winners in the competition are set to win luxurious prizes, such as 4K monitors, pro gaming controllers, and PUBG merchandise.

Registration for the competition is set to open September 25 and qualifiers will run October 7-9 before things switch to a league format for four weeks.

In the reveal post, the PUBG Corporation invited the console community to provide their input on two aspects of the league: whether it would be duos or singles and which map should be played on for the fourth match each day.

You can read more details about the upcoming competition here.