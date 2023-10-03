The PSP has been given an unofficial funeral by former PlayStation boss

HQ

The PSP may never have found the outlandish success of the Nintendo DS, but it was a pretty neat handheld device. I remember mine fondly, and many other gamers who were around at the same time do too.

Former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden has finally put the console to rest, 9 years after it finished manufacturing. In a short post on Twitter/X, Layden showed off a PSP which had "In memory of PSP last production" written on it.

It also has the total amount of units produced inscribed. Over 82.5 million PSPs were sold in its lifetime, which is certainly nothing to shrug at. It looks like we won't see a PSP or PSVita successor, but that doesn't take away from the classics we saw on the handheld system.

What's your favourite PSP game?