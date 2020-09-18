The PS5 will not be backwards compatible with PS1, PS2, and PS3

You're watching Advertisements

When PlayStation 2 was released, it played games from PlayStation 1, and when PlayStation 3 was released, it played games from PlayStation 2. But this was a feature Sony decided to remove early on for PlayStation 3, and since then, it has shown little interest in backward compatibility. Instead, it is Microsoft who has picked up the torch and today you can play games from all Xbox generations on Xbox One and also with the upcoming Xbox Series S/X.

Fortunately, Sony has once again stepped up and PlayStation 5 is backward compatible with 99% of the games from PlayStation 4. Despite this, however, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has now confirmed that there is no PS1, PS2, and PS3 support, and explains why in an interview with Famitsu:

"We keep in mind the engineering specialized for the PS5, as we produced the device. In the midst of that, the PS4 already has 100 million players; we thought they ought to want to play PS4 titles on the PS5 as well indeed, so we included compatibility with the PS4. While implementing that, we also focused our efforts on taking in the high-speed SSD and the new controller DualSense at the same time. So, unfortunately, we couldn't reach the implementation of such compatibilities."

That confirms it then. Are there any older PlayStation titles that you would have liked to play on PlayStation 5?

Thanks Siliconera