The PS5 sold better than Xbox Series X in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

Whether it is because of fading interest in home consoles in the handheld-loving Japan or just supply constraints is unknown, but both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X are off to a worse start than their predecessors. Famitsu has now shared the sales numbers for both consoles that launched in Japan last week, and Xbox Series S/X sold 20,534 units compared to 118,085 for PlayStation 5.

Both of these are relatively slow starts as Xbox One sold 24,000 units and it is also less than all previous Xbox consoles in Japan, while PlayStation 4 sold 322,000 units on its respective launch week. The only PlayStation console (including PSP and PS Vita) that has started off worse than PlayStation 5 in Japan is PlayStation 3 with 88,000 units.

The interest for consoles other than Switch has faded in Japan during the last generation, and it is widely believed that Microsoft and Sony, therefore, allocated their consoles to other markets. Famitsu does add that both were sold out, and there simply wasn't enough hardware for neither PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X.

Thanks, Resetera.