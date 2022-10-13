The PS5 is the fourth-fastest selling console of all-time in the UK

HQ

Despite all of the stock issues that have plagued the most recent generation of consoles, the PlayStation 5 has still managed to become a massive success in the UK, so much so that the platform is the fourth-fastest selling console of all-time in the country, as Gamesindustry.biz reports.

It's said that the console has matched the sales rate of the PlayStation 3, but has fallen behind that of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 2, and the Nintendo Wii, which remain on top.

This all comes as the PS5 also recently surpassed the two million units sold mark in the UK, which took 98 weeks, and generated Sony £919 million, which is around £200 million more than what the PS4 achieved in the same number of sold units.

As for where Xbox Series consoles are in the country, no exact sales figures are given, but we can see in a provided table that the system has not yet cracked the top ten for reaching two million sold units.