The PS5 is launching in China on May 15

The PS5 is finally gearing up to release in China, six months after its initial launch. The console will go on sale in the region starting May 15 and it will release with three launch titles: Genshin Impact, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Pre-orders are reportedly now open and the console will retail for 3,899 CNY for the disc version and 3,099 CNY for the digital-only variant.

The console's roll out into the region should further help its already impressive run. We reported recently that the PS5 had already shattered expectations and sold 7.8 million units since launching back in November 2020. All of this has been accomplished with the console seeing stock shortages on a global scale.

Thanks, Engadget.