The PS5 is also unable to play games when its clock battery dies

Recently we reported that a pretty significant design flaw was spotted within the PS3 and PS4, which prevents the consoles from playing both physical and retail games offline if there internal CMOS battery dies or is removed. It was a pretty startling discovery, as it would essentially mean that games wouldn't be played on the consoles once the console servers eventually go down.

That discovery was scary enough, but it has now been reported that this problem actually also extends to the recently released PS5. Twitter user Does It Play has stated that a volunteer has dismantled their PS5 and the same result seems to happen when removing the CMOS battery. The tweet shared by Does It Play notes that this is the case for digital games, but it hasn't been confirmed whether the same result is true for retail games.

Are you surprised that Sony has repeated the same error across three console generations?