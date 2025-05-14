The PS5 has sold 77.8 million units worldwide

HQ

The PS5 continues its attempts to catch up to the hugely popular PlayStation 4, and has reached yet another impressive sales milestone. As per the latest financial figures from Sony, the PlayStation 5 sold 2.8 million units in the last quarter of this financial year alone.

That makes 18.5 million units for the fiscal year as a whole, which is down from the 20.8 million of FY23, but not by too much. In terms of software sales, perhaps there's a bit of bad news for fans of physical game sales, as digital software made 76% of the total sales from the last FY, showing that people are more than willing to accept the downloadable future.

In the year ahead, Sony is expecting a slight decline in hardware sales. People have bought a lot of PS5s by now, after all. But, it is expecting that people will buy more first-party games. With titles like Ghost of Yotei and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach releasing, it seems that forecast is likely to come true.