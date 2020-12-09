The PS5 has received its third firmware update

You're watching Advertisements

The PS5 has now just received its third firmware update in under a month. Update Version 20.02-02.30.00 is available now and features some improvements stemming from PS4 titles. These don't appear to be anything too major, but at least it cuts down the risk of any pesky bugs if you're looking to dive back into an old classic.

Also, the patch encourages players to connect their DualSense controllers for a quick update. It's not exactly clear what the purpose of this is though, as this particular part isn't included within the patch notes released by Sony.

You can find the full list of patch notes here.

Thanks, IGN.