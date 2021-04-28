The PS5 has now shifted 7.8 million units

You're watching Advertisements

Despite stock shortages on a global scale, the PS5 has still been selling pretty insanely. Sony has just revealed in its recent earnings report that the new console has already managed to shift 7.8 million units.

This shatters Sony's estimations for the console, as the company expected to sell 7.4 millions units by the end of April. This estimation was detailed by Sony back in February when it was reported that the console had shifted 4.5 million units in 2020. Between January and April, the PS5 has made its way into the hands of 3.3 million additional gamers, which is a pretty impressive feat!

In other news, Sony also reported that the PS4 had sold an additional 1 million units. Lifetime sales for the console now stand at 115.9 million units, which puts in reaching distance of the combined 118.69 million sales of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color.