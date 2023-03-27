The PS5 has been discounted for the first time since launch

HQ

Since it first released back in 2020, the PS5 has been a fairly elusive console to get your hands on. Unless you were willing to deal with scalpers and their increased prices, you would have to hope you landed one when they were back in stock.

This has changed now, and nature has seemingly healed with PS5s being found in stores just sitting there without being plucked from the shelves almost instantly. We now even have our first discount on the console, which takes its price down by 9%.

The deal, which can be found here, concerns only the PS5 bundle that comes with God of War: Ragnarök. It includes the console version with a disc drive and the game for $509.99. Unfortunately, it seems that this deal is only available in the US right now, but it does indicate that we could be getting similar discounts in the future.