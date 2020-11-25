The PS5 has become even more stable with another firmware update

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has just rolled out another patch for the PS5 to improve the overall stability of the console for users. The 20.02-02.26.00 update is available now and weighs in at 886MB.

It doesn't appear to be a mandatory update to be able to access PSN, but we'd still recommend having the most optimised software on your console. IGN has reported that the previous firmware update for the PS5 fixed a previous issue related to the download queue, so it wouldn't be irrational to think that this may also fix other reported issues.

The patch notes for the update simply read: "This system software update improves system performance."