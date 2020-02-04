The PS4 sales numbers are slowing down faster than expected

Sony har now delivered its quarterly report for October-December, and its a somewhat mixed bag according to Engadget. Sony is doing great, even if the company has a noticeable lower revenue than the same period one year ago. More surprising though, is how fast Playstation 4 sales numbers are slowing down, something that now makes Sony aim lower in its financial forecast.

The Playstation division Game & Network Services had 20% lower sales becasue of less sold consoles, but also software. This is to some extent explained by the delays that have occurred recently. That the Playstation 4 sales would decline somewhat has been expected and Sony said this back in 2018.

It is, however, important to remember that this comes from very high levels of sales. It is still the third-best quarter ever for the Playstation vision, and in total, 6,1 million Playstation 4 was sold during the period, with the total now reaching 108,9 million. Already last quarter, Playstation 4 became the second best selling console of all time, and it actually outpaces the leader (Playstation 2) compared from their respective release.

The last thing worth noting is that subscriptions are getting more important for Sony as well, and today, PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now accounts for a third of the revenue. When you take into consideration that it was black Friday and Christmas during this period, one would expect this number to become lower compared to the other sales, but it is instead climbing.