Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The PS3 has just received a new firmware update almost 15 years after launch

You'll need at least 200MB to download update 4.88.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Even though it released almost 15 years ago, the PS3 is still continuing to receive firmware updates. Update 4.88 is out now and it requires you to have 200MB free to download. It's unclear just what exactly the update changes, but as Sony hasn't provided a detailed list of patch notes, we are going to assume that this is just another minor stability update.

This isn't the first time that the PS3 has crept into the news in 2021. Earlier this year Sony threatened to close the console's digital store, but ended up reversing the decision after facing some pretty strong backlash. Both these stories seem to suggest that the PS3 is around to stay at least for now and we're hoping it stays that way even with the PS5 now being on the market.

The PS3 has just received a new firmware update almost 15 years after launch

Thanks, Push Square.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy