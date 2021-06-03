The PS3 has just received a new firmware update almost 15 years after launch

You're watching Advertisements

Even though it released almost 15 years ago, the PS3 is still continuing to receive firmware updates. Update 4.88 is out now and it requires you to have 200MB free to download. It's unclear just what exactly the update changes, but as Sony hasn't provided a detailed list of patch notes, we are going to assume that this is just another minor stability update.

This isn't the first time that the PS3 has crept into the news in 2021. Earlier this year Sony threatened to close the console's digital store, but ended up reversing the decision after facing some pretty strong backlash. Both these stories seem to suggest that the PS3 is around to stay at least for now and we're hoping it stays that way even with the PS5 now being on the market.

Thanks, Push Square.