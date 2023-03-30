The PS VR2 is falling vastly below expected sales targets

HQ

It's no secret Sony had high hopes for its PlayStation VR2 headset. Before it launched, reports stated Sony had prepared around 2 million units, implying it was expecting a big launch. However, a new Bloomberg article shows that the new headset has failed to meet expectations.

Apparently, the PS VR2 has only managed to sell around 270,000 units within the first month of its release. It is expected that the price point of the PS VR2 is the main point of contention for many potential buyers, especially in the current economic climate.

A price cut for the PS VR2 is recommended so that Sony can avoid the headset being considered a failure in terms of sales. Even as VR remains a fairly niche corner of gaming, to sell less than 300,000 units is not a good sign for Sony's next step into virtual reality.

