The PS Store is holding a massive sale right now

Control and Payday 2 are among the games on sale right now via the Hidden Gems sale on the PlayStation store.

For all video game fans with an eye on their budget, there are many offers every week for all the platforms that are worth monitoring. Among the several promotions currently underway, there's also one promoted by PlayStation Store, called Hidden Gems, which allows you to take advantage of many discounts up to 80% on PlayStation 4.

Among the games to keep an eye on, there's, for example, Control - the amazing brutalist action game developed by Remedy (50% discount), Life is Strange 2: Complete Season (-60%) and Payday 2 - Crimewave Edition (-75%). The offers are many, and you can take a look at the complete list of all the games currently in promotion on the PlayStation 4 over here.

Which game will you invest in?

