The protagonists for the new Pokémon anime have been revealed

HQ

Ash and Pikachu's journey through the world of Pokémon has come to an end after decades together. The long-running and beloved anime has concluded, but will be back soon with a new adventure with new protagonists. With this in mind, The Pokémon Company has now shared a few more details about the show and who it will be framed around.

The young protagonists will be Liko, the girl with the awe-inspiring pendant, and Roy, the boy with the mysterious Poké Ball. This pair won't be alone in their journey however, as Friede (who is said to be a Pokémon Professor) and Captain Pikachu will be joining them for the ride.

The new series will be set in Pokémon Scarlet/Violet's Paldea region (and beyond in the future) and will feature at the very least the starter trio (Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly) from this latest generation of Pokémon.

Otherwise, we're told that the show will be kicking off next month in Japan with an hour-long special on April 14. There's no mention as to when exactly the series will be coming to the West, but we are told it will be sometime in 2023.