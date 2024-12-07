The production of Shrek 5 has begun

HQ

Mike Myers, known for his role as Shrek, revealed that his initial impression of the movie's title was far from positive. After an emotional screening of Saving Private Ryan, DreamWorks co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg approached him with the idea for Shrek and its title. According to Myers, his reaction was, "That's the worst damn title I've ever heard in my entire life."

Despite his initial skepticism, Myers was impressed by the movie's fresh take on classic fairy tales and its inclusive characters, especially Eddie Murphy's portrayal of Donkey. Now, over two decades later, Myers is thrilled to return to the world of Shrek and has started recording his lines for Shrek 5, which is scheduled for release on July 1, 2026. However, he has yet to reunite with his co-stars Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz during production.

