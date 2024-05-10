The production of Frasier: Season 2 has officially kicked off

HQ

After years of rumors, 90s icon Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) made a comeback last year in his own TV series. This time he had returned to Boston to hang out with his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), and the show became very popular.

Unsurprisingly, a second season was confirmed shortly after the first ended, and production is now in full swing. Paramount confirms this in a press release, where they also write that all actors will return, including Peri Gilpin in the role of fan favorite Roz Doyle (she only appeared in one episode during season one).

Hopefully this means we'll be able to laugh at more Frasier later this fall - and we're certainly keeping our fingers crossed that David Hyde Pierce will appear as Frasier's brother Niles in season two.

As with Frasier: Season 1, you'll be able to follow the series on Paramount+ or SkyShowtime (depending on your region).

Thanks ComicBook.com