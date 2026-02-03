The producer of the Yakuza series on Yakuza Kiwami 3: "It would be possible to beat the game even if you held the controller upside down"

HQ

Next week, fans of the legendary Kazuma Kiryu are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties arrives on 12 February. This title is not only a complete remake of the third instalment of the Yakuza series, but also includes an additional story, Dark Ties, which is completely new and focuses on one of the main characters in this game.

In addition, Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will be released on Nintendo Switch 2, as well as PC, PS5 and Xbox Series versions, and Nintendo has dedicated a video from its new Creator's Voice line to it, in which the executive producer of the series at RGG Studio, Masayoshi Yokoyama, gives us a glimpse of both the development of the game and its new features in this version.

The Sega veteran recalls that Yakuza Kiwami, despite being a title that depicts the yakuza and Japanese organised crime, is a story about positive values such as honour, family and friendship, and that they have also wanted to make it more accessible than ever this time around. The games in the Yakuza series "could even be played by pressing the buttons with the controller held upside down", he says in the interview. That's also taking into account that for Kiwami 3, they have completely revamped the combat system, with more options than ever before.

Another aspect that, according to Yokoyama, works in favour of this version is that it can bring the franchise to a new audience. "We created this series for adults who are tired of video games", he began. In addition, Kiryu is an excellent character with whom the player empathises, with whom they "fight, play, sing and cry." Furthermore, the Nintendo Switch 2 version maintains the fluidity and quality we already saw in Yakuza 0 Remastered and Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2, and the producer leaves us with a hopeful message: "If fans want more, we wouldn't mind expanding the selection of titles," which already gives us a clue that we'll have more Kiwami-style remakes in the future.

Are you looking forward to experiencing Kiryu's most personal adventure to date with Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties next week?