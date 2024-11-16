The producer of Sonic X Shadow Generations is eager to make a remake of Sonic the Hedgehog.

Is Sonic the Hedgehog from 2006 the worst chapter in the long-running game series? It's definitely the buggiest, and many of us were pulling our hair out in frustration over its shortcomings when it launched on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 after (extremely) high levels of hype so many years ago.

Still, many fans see potential in it, a sentiment noted by Shun Nakamura, who recently produced Sonic X Shadow Generations. At a recent fan event in Indonesia, the producer shared that he and Sonic Team would love to remake the much-ridiculed game.

Would you like to see a remake of "Sonic 06"?