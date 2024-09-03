The problematic Boeing Starliner started to speak over the weekend...

HQ

You've probably heard a little about the Boeing Starliner as of late, mostly because it was the spacecraft that took a couple of astronauts up to the International Space Station and then effectively broke and couldn't get them home. This ended up being a huge story as the astronauts were only set to be off planet for a couple of days and due to the frequency at which astronauts tend to travel between Earth and the ISS, they could be stuck there until early 2025.

But anyway, back to the problematic Starliner. Over the weekend, the spacecraft was heard to be emitting strange sonar-like noises, noises that no one could figure out what they were or why they were being emitted in the first place. The sound is definitely something you would hear in a sci-fi horror film, and if you don't believe us, you can head over here to listen to the audio.

ArsTechnica first reported on the noises, which have since been affirmed to have stopped and thought to have been just speaker feedback, according to NASA. That being said, if an alien fleet appears in Earth's orbit in the coming days, we can't say we weren't warned...

