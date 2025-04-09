The Pro Controller for Switch 2 is programmable och a game-by-game basis

HQ

We've previously been able to tell you about the new Pro Controller for Switch 2, which has mainly attracted attention for its hefty price tag, but is fundamentally redesigned and Nintendo refers to it internally as the "pinnacle of all controllers".

As you may know, it has two extra buttons on the back that are both programmable - GL and GR - and now we learn via NintendoLife that the feature is more versatile than we thought. You'll be able to create different profiles for different games. When they interviewed Nintendo of America's senior vice president of product development & publishing, he told us:

"For me, personally, one thing I'll automatically reassign there is clicking in sticks. I've never liked that. It's because I'm such a stressful gamer that I probably apply too much force to those things anyways. I'm the guy who is all of a sudden crouching. It's because I've jammed in the left stick. So I'll probably go into those buttons to remap.

The beauty of it is that you're going to be able to map your controller preferences by game and by profile. So once you have that thing perfect, the next time you boot that game up, you're booting it up as you, it's going to have your profile saved. It's going to be just like the experience that you want."

Neat, and a feature that will hopefully make the process of remapping controllers smoother.