The Prince of Persia Remake is moved to the makers of the original trilogy

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was supposed to be something for the fans, but when it was announced, the community was furious because of the lack of effort put into the project. Especially the graphics were mocked. This led to a delay, which led to a second delay and most recently - a third delay.

And it still doesn't have a release date. Now Ubisoft seems to have realised that something must be done to salvage the project and make it what it deserves. Therefore Ubisoft has now announced via Twitter that Ubisoft Montreal, that once made the original trilogy, will get the responsibility for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

Other than that, we don't get a whole lot of information, but at least we now know the project is in good hands.