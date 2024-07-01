The premiere date for the third Dune film seems to have been revealed

HQ

It was certainly a long shot, but many of us still cheered when, in the wake of the Dune: Part Two premiere, it was confirmed that Denis Villeneuve had already started work on the third film in the series, which he also said will be the last, at least for him, as the director wants to shift his focus to other things.

Thanks to Deadline, we can now also reveal more exactly when this will happen. Warner Bros. has announced an "Untitled Denis Villeneuve event film" that is expected to premiere in December 2026, which could reasonably only be the third Dune film.

We are of course keeping our fingers crossed that this is true, and are already starting the countdown to Villeneuve's guaranteed epic conclusion to the trilogy.

Are you looking forward to the third Dune?