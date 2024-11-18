The Predator will be the protagonist of Predator: Badlands

HQ

Predator: Badlands is the newest upcoming movie from Prey director Dan Trachtenberg. After Prey, the director was entrusted with taking over the future of the franchise, and it seems he's got big plans on how it can change.

This includes the Predator actually being the protagonist of Predator: Badlands. Speaking with Empire magazine, Trachtenberg explained how the character will change. "He's still badass, but there's something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with, but are also super-intimidated by, has been challenging. But exciting."

We're not just following the Predator, as it was also confirmed Elle Fanning will be a large part of the human presence in the movie, playing multiple characters. It certainly seems like it'll be a unique film in the franchise, and after Prey, Trachtenberg has the trust of the fans, too.