The Predator hunts three of humanity's finest warriors in latest look at Predator: Killer of Killers

Following the fabulous Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has seemingly been given a blank cheque to further pursue and expand the world of Predator, so much so that the live-action and anticipated Predator: Badlands arrives in November and ahead of that, in just a few weeks, the animated Predator: Killer of Killers arrives too.

With this anthology film almost here, and set to debut on Hulu (so likely Disney+ for regions without that service), a new trailer has arrived to further showcase how the fearsome alien species has come to Earth on three separate occasions to face off against three of humanity's finest warriors. The trailer shows that the action will start in the North and see the Predator battling it out with a Viking, all before switching to the far East to see a Shinobi being the target, before finally switching to around 80 years ago in Europe, where a fighter pilot is tasked with survival.

You can see the latest look at Predator: Killer of Killers below, all ahead of its premiere date on June 6.