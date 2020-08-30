The Powerpuff Girls are coming back in a live-action series

You're watching Advertisements

We doubt that there are many people who ever imagined the Powerpuff Girls in live-action form. And yet, as Variety notes, the CW ordered the TV series based on the cult classic animation.

What's more interesting is that, according to the report, the series is to present the Powerpuff Girls in a more adult light; the girls are to be over 20 years old. As it turns out, their childhood spent fighting evil didn't serve them well and they decided to go their own way. Will a new threat make them reunite? The foundation of the show seems really interesting and we can't wait to see the first results.

Unfortunately, we don't know when that will be, and at the moment the release date remains unknown. It is also not known which actors will play the title roles.