The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends is being rebooted

While we've been following the live-action The Powerpuff Girls series that seems to be facing a few production difficulties due to reshoots and casting changes, it has now been reported that the young superheroes will be returning in another form, that of an animated reboot.

This information comes from Variety, who has revealed that both The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends are being rebooted as animated series. The really exciting part is that the creator of both shows, Craig McCracken is back and heading up both projects.

As part of the news, we're told that The Powerpuff Girls reboot "revisits and expands upon the world of the original show" and that the trio of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup will have to throw down with "familiar foes and new threats."

Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends however will be back as an "original preschool animated series" which will revolve around a "new cast of imaginary friends."

McCracken has taken to Twitter to add, "So excited to partner with an incredible studio to develop new characters & stories for two of my favorite creations!"

Which show are you more excited to see return, The Powerpuff Girls or Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends?