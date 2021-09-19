English
The Power Stone soundtrack is to be released on vinyl

The Dreamcast classic originally launched in 1999.

The phenomenally jazzy soundtrack to the Dreamcast classic Power Stone is about to be graced with a vinyl release from the merry folk at Ship To Shore Phonoco. The album is being released in two variants, a red and a clear one, and the sleeves get some brand new artwork by Mike Luckas. The album is available for pre-order for us Europeans from Black Screen Records and the price is €29.

A bargain for this wonderful music that all of us Dreamcast nerds will probably remember with a smile on our faces when the record is delivered in March 2022.

Will this be something you add to your record collection?

