The Power Stone soundtrack is to be released on vinyl

HQ

The phenomenally jazzy soundtrack to the Dreamcast classic Power Stone is about to be graced with a vinyl release from the merry folk at Ship To Shore Phonoco. The album is being released in two variants, a red and a clear one, and the sleeves get some brand new artwork by Mike Luckas. The album is available for pre-order for us Europeans from Black Screen Records and the price is €29.

A bargain for this wonderful music that all of us Dreamcast nerds will probably remember with a smile on our faces when the record is delivered in March 2022.

Will this be something you add to your record collection?