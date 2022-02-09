The Power of the Dog, Dune, and West Side Story all score plenty of Oscar nominations

HQ

It's that time of the year again where we celebrate all the most impactful and incredible movies from the past year. The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, is set to take place on the evening of March 27 (likely the morning of March 28 for us in Europe), and ahead of that date, we now know all of the nominees for this year's award ceremony.

Netflix's The Power of the Dog leads the pack with a wild 12 nominations, with Dune coming in second with ten, and West Side Story and Belfast following up with seven each. But as for how the nominees are split, take a look at all the categories and candidates below.

Best Picture

Belast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Don't Look Up (Adam McKay & David Sirota)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier)

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" (King Richard)

"Dos Oruguitas" (Encanto)

"Down to Joy" (Belfast)

"No Time To Die" (No Time To Die)

"Somehow You Do" (Four Good Days)

Best Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live Action Short

Ala Kachuu- Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home