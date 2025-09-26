The portable Xbox is already sold out on the Xbox store
Just a few hours after preorders opened, Microsoft confirmed on its social media channels that units are "sold out on the Xbox Store worldwide".
Just this morning, we were able to report that Microsoft had finally announced the price tag for the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally (£499/€599) and the more powerful ROG Xbox Ally X (£799/€899). The consensus seems to be that it was a little lower than people feared given the staggering performance, and when pre-orders started, they flew off the shelves.
Insider Gaming now reports that just hours after pre-orders began, the device was sold out on Xbox.com. At the time of writing, it is still possible to pre-order via the Asus website, and it's also possible that local retailers may still have devices to sell. Of course, we don't know how many units have been pre-ordered, but the fact that they sold out shows at least initial interest. Let's hope that Asus can manufacture more portable Xbox devices so that people can buy them again.