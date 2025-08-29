The portable PlayStation 6 will come with a docking station

HQ

We already know that portable Xboxes are on the way, with the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X already announced and launching this fall. But following the success of Steam Deck, portable gaming PCs, and of course Switch, Sony has shown interest in a portable PlayStation, and rumor has it that it will be called PlayStation 6 and be launched alongside a regular console in late 2027 or early 2028.

Now, the often reliable Moore's Law Is Dead (via Insider Gaming) reports that this alleged portable PlayStation 6 will work on the same premises as the Switch and Switch 2, having a docking station that you can use to connect it to your TV. Just like the Switch, the device will have lower performance when playing as a portable than when docked.

Of course, this information should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is only a rumor after all. Still, Sony itself has hinted on several occasions that it is not averse to releasing a portable device, and there are many normally reliable sources pointing in the same direction - so maybe there is no smoke without fire, or what do you think?