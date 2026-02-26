The Poppy Playtime film will take a while to reach cinemas

HQ

Poppy Playtime is a mass phenomenon with plush toys, collaborations in Fortnite, and an episodic game that recently reached its climax with chapter 5. You can read our review here. However, it was confirmed a few years ago that the game would be adapted into a film, and we still haven't seen anything.

As Nized explains in this YouTube video, Mob Entertainment CEO Zach Belanger stated in the game's Discord community that it would be an "event film," which seems to mean that, like the Five Nights at Freddy's films, it will require viewers to be familiar with the game beforehand, as well as the characters and story. He also stated that it will be a while before we get to see the film.

We don't know how far along they are with the script, casting, or anything else about the production, but with the huge number of fans the games and their universe have, we're sure that when they start marketing the film, we'll be able to glean more details about which part of the tragic story of the Poppy Playtime toy factory they'll be telling us. However, George Krstic of Mob Entertainment has stated that horror does not need so much narrative in an interview with Gamesindustry, where he explains how sometimes less is more, especially when it comes to horror. Will this be reflected in the film?