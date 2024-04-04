The Pope's Exorcist could become a trilogy

HQ

Russell Crowe and his blessed vespa provided a fun-filled adventure in the clearly Sam Raimi-inspired The Pope's Exorcist, which released last year. Good pacing combined with just the right amount of supernatural nonsense made the film a hit with audiences and a moderate success.

Unsurprisingly, discussions about a sequel are already underway, and possibly even as much as a trilogy. This was revealed by Crowe himself in a recent interview with The Six O'Clock Show (thanks, Movieweb) where the actor mentioned that the plan from the beginning was for The Pope's Exorcist to be the first chapter of a longer saga.

"A sequel is in discussion at the moment. The producers originally got the kick off from the studio not just for one sequel but for two. But there's been a change of studio heads at the moment, so that's going around in a few circles"

"We set that character up that you could take him out and put him into a lot of different circumstances. And remember, the man that's based on, Gabriele Amorth, he wrote 12 books. So we have more than enough source material to do one or two more of those films"

What did you think of The Pope's Exorcist and would you like to see more adventures with Father Gabriele Amorth in the lead role?