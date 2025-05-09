English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Halo Infinite

The pools have been confirmed for the Halo Championship Series Dallas Open

The tournament will happen later this month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The next major event in the 2025 Halo Championship Series calendar will take the competitive circuit to Dallas, USA, for an Open tournament that is happening in-line with DreamHack Dallas. The Dallas Open will take place between May 23 and 25, and with that getting ever closer, the pools for the tournament have been confirmed.

We now know how the four pools will be structured, and the key thing to note is that three established teams will make up three of the four slots per pool, with the final slot being allocated to a team that makes it through the open bracket. The pools are set as the following.

Pool A:


  • OpTic Gaming

  • TSM

  • Gen.G Esports

  • Open Team

Pool B:


  • Shopify Rebellion

  • Nemesis

  • One

  • Open Team

Pool C:


  • FaZe Clan

  • Cloud9

  • Zero Tenacity

  • Open Team

Pool D:


  • Spacestation Gaming

  • Incognito

  • Complexity Gaming

  • Open Team

In total, $150,000 will be on offer at the event, with the top four placing teams overall landing a direct invitation to the Salt Lake City Major in early August.

Halo Infinite

Related texts

0
Halo Infinite (Campaign)Score

Halo Infinite (Campaign)
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

343 Industries is looking to cement itself as the careful custodians of the Master Chief, and Infinite is their do or die attempt to do so.



Loading next content