The pools have been confirmed for the Halo Championship Series Dallas Open

The next major event in the 2025 Halo Championship Series calendar will take the competitive circuit to Dallas, USA, for an Open tournament that is happening in-line with DreamHack Dallas. The Dallas Open will take place between May 23 and 25, and with that getting ever closer, the pools for the tournament have been confirmed.

We now know how the four pools will be structured, and the key thing to note is that three established teams will make up three of the four slots per pool, with the final slot being allocated to a team that makes it through the open bracket. The pools are set as the following.

Pool A:



OpTic Gaming



TSM



Gen.G Esports



Open Team



Pool B:



Shopify Rebellion



Nemesis



One



Open Team



Pool C:



FaZe Clan



Cloud9



Zero Tenacity



Open Team



Pool D:



Spacestation Gaming



Incognito



Complexity Gaming



Open Team



In total, $150,000 will be on offer at the event, with the top four placing teams overall landing a direct invitation to the Salt Lake City Major in early August.