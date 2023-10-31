Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Poltergeist TV series has been given the green light

It has been ordered by Amazon and MGM.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Amazon and MGM confirmed (thanks, Variety) that they have given the green light to a new TV series based on the iconic horror film Poltergeist.

A director has not yet been announced, but both Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey from Amblin Television will assist in the production. Whether the project will ultimately bear fruit remains to be seen, of course, but it would be the second time the franchise has been adapted for TV. For those who remember, a four-season series aired on Showtime in the late 90s that was also based on the trilogy of films.

Does this sound like something you would consider watching?

The Poltergeist TV series has been given the green light


Loading next content