The Poltergeist TV series has been given the green light

Amazon and MGM confirmed (thanks, Variety) that they have given the green light to a new TV series based on the iconic horror film Poltergeist.

A director has not yet been announced, but both Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey from Amblin Television will assist in the production. Whether the project will ultimately bear fruit remains to be seen, of course, but it would be the second time the franchise has been adapted for TV. For those who remember, a four-season series aired on Showtime in the late 90s that was also based on the trilogy of films.

Does this sound like something you would consider watching?