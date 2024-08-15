The Poltergeist house is now for sale for $1 million

Fancy living in the same house where one of the most iconic horror films ever made was filmed? Great, now's your chance. The house from Poltergeist, the 1982 classic, is up for sale with a starting bid of just over eleven million kronor.

On the estate agent's website you can read the following description of the house:

For the first time in 45 years, the legendary house from the movie Poltergeist is back on the market! Yes this is the home where much of the first movie of the series was filmed but "This house is clean." Seriously, it is!

Well-loved by its original owners, this charming 4 bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom home is ready to welcome a new family, without the ghostly antics, we promise! Enjoy a thoughtfully designed layout perfect for entertaining, relaxing, and living your best life.

Whether it is actually built on an old Indian cemetery or not is not clear from the advert. But we can only hope that this is not the case.

Could you imagine living in the Poltergeist house?

Check it out on Zillow.