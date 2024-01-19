The Polar Express appears to be getting a sequel

HQ

The Polar Express is a classic Christmas movie. Showing one kid's journey to track down Santa Claus and the magical, drifting train that takes him all the way to the North Pole, it seems to wrap itself up pretty nicely by the end of its runtime.

Even still, Hollywood does love a sequel, and Polar Express 2 is reportedly now being worked out. Speaking with Comicbook.com, producer Gary Goetzman had the following to say about whether he'd be up for a return to The Polar Express.

"Listen, I'd love to," he began. "I'd love to do a sequel of Where The Wild Things Are. There's a lot of the things that we've done, if it established itself, branded itself, those movies, studios want another one. That's the way it goes. I'm up for Mamma Mia 3, man. That would be a ball to do right about now. But it becomes, there's so much involved with, 'Who's artistic property would that be? Would that be?' It's just not like, 'Hey, let's go do another free sailing! So, they all take time and that's okay because we don't mind things going slowly. But that is trying to be worked out now, for sure, Polar 2. Yes."

It seems Goetzman has a lot of sequel ideas up his sleeve, but Polar Express 2 is the one most likely to see the light of day. Considering the original managed to take a big step up in what we thought animation was capable of at the time, we'll have to see if the second movie can achieve a similar effect.