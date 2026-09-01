The Pokémon TCG gets its own movie adaptation in Pokémon: Wild Card

It's about time Pokémon: The Trading Card Game got its own adaptation. For too long the video games have been getting all the attention in the renowned IP's films. Now, we're ditching battles with legendary monsters for what seems like an altogether different tale, depicting the journey of a Pokémon TCG player and a Mimikyu.

Pokémon: Wild Card has released its first teaser trailer, promising us the release of Pokemon's first animated movie since the premiere of Secrets of the Jungle almost seven years ago. By the time Wild Card releases, it will have been seven years since our last animated outing to the cinema for a Pokémon-related movie.

Details are fairly light for the movie's plot, but we do see in the trailer that it's coming in 2027 "and beyond," meaning there are likely plans for Wild Card to continue beyond the initial film, either in an animated series or other feature films. Check out the teaser for yourself below: