The Pokémon series is approaching 500 million copies sold

The Pokémon Company has updated its sales figures, and the nearly 30-year-old franchise is edging closer to a major milestone. A total of 489 million games have now been sold, and with Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the horizon, it's not far-fetched to imagine the series passing 500 million units in the near future. Supporting that idea is the fact that 9 million games were sold in the past year alone — despite no new title being released during that time. The most recent entries, Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, had reached 26.79 million copies sold as of March this year.

But it's not just the games flying off the shelves. The Pokémon Trading Card Game remains wildly popular, with over 75 billion cards produced to date.