The Pokémon Go developer Niantec is laying off 68 employees after the Saudi purchase

It was only the other day that we reported that we shouldn't expect any major changes to Pokémon Go as a result of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) buying up developer Niantic. And that sounds good, but unfortunately the takeover is not entirely without consequences.

As is often the case when cash-strapped giants take over a developer, it will unfortunately lead to layoffs. GameDeveloper.com now reports that at least 68 people will be laid off from May 20. Niantic CEO John Hanke says that this will allow them to "operate as a startup organization, focused on the road ahead", which apparently means that "some roles would not be required given our new focus".

He also offers some kind words, which unfortunately don't help those who have just lost their livelihoods:

"We deeply appreciate the talented individuals who helped us get here and for their many contributions, and will support them as they transition to new opportunities"

Despite assurances that Pokémon Go won't be impacted, it's likely that some of the at least 68 laid-off employees were involved with the title in some capacity - meaning it could still feel indirect effects.