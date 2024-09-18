The Pokemon Company wins $15 million lawsuit against Chinese knockoff

HQ

You've probably never heard of Koudaiyaoguai Fuke or Pocket Monster Reissue. The game first released in 2015, and it plagiarized many Pokémon characters, even including the most-famous faces of the franchise such as Ash Ketchum and Pikachu.

The Pokémon Company didn't take kindly to its IP being stolen, and so in 2021 it filed a court case against six Chinese companies involved in the development and publishing of the game. Originally, The Pokémon Company wanted $72 million in damages, considering the game earned $42 million in a single year.

One of the companies has been ordered to pay $15 million or 107 million Chinese yuan. Three of the other companies were ordered to bear joint liability, but have since filed an appeal. It might not be the whopping $72 million The Pokémon Company wanted, but it still shows you can't rip off one of the most recognisable IPs in the world without payback.

Thanks, Gamebiz.

